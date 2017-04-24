Interviews, photos & videos: 'Hollywood and the American West'...
Hal Prestwood, chief preparator, straightens a photgraph for "Hollywood and the American West" exhibit Jan. 30 at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. Photo By Steve Gooch, The Oklahoman Paul Newman reads The New Yorker on the set of "The Left Handed Gun" in 1958 in this John R. Hamilton photograph on view in the "Hollywood and the American West" exhibit at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To "ur lobotomy", aka usmc wife, aka ok lady, a...
|7 hr
|Someone
|11
|Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now?
|8 hr
|Guest
|3
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|12 hr
|Guest
|11
|Gov. Mary Fallin Declares State Of Emergency Du...
|19 hr
|femacampers
|1
|Ten Commandments bill halted in Oklahoma Senate
|20 hr
|shaltnot
|1
|greg "racer" allen
|Sat
|just wondering
|1
|Boycott Oklahoma Turnpikes ( The Turnpike State). (Dec '12)
|Sat
|Sam
|6
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC