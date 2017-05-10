Interviews, photos & video: Oklahoma ...

Interviews, photos & video: Oklahoma filmmaker Kyle Roberts roars...

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Actor Rett Terrell gets in makeup April 24 before filming of "The Grave" at PhotoArt Studios in Oklahoma City. Photo by Nate Billings, The Oklahoman Perched in a tall chair and dressed in a snazzy suit, Rett Terrell sits perfectly still as makeup artist Krystal Rose McKinley dabs thick layers of black greasepaint around his eyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out... 18 min Who is she 2
News How former GM Plant never became a pox on OKC 21 min heppinudders 2
News Charges Filed In Kidnapping Of Edmond Couple 5 hr acrossedline 1
Justice Roberts, Son of Oral roberts, STRUNG OU... (Jun '15) 7 hr Bfree 2
People with low iqs 8 hr We know her 7
News Oklahoma City man arrested for rape after alleg... 11 hr cyberstalked 1
Black gangs 13 hr Huezy 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,498 • Total comments across all topics: 280,970,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC