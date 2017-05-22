Interviews & photos: Oklahoma City Philharmonic names Alexander...

Oklahoma City Philharmonic music director Joel Levine, left, passes the conductor's baton to Alexander Mickelthwate, the philharmonic's music director designate during a ceremony Monday at the Civic Center Hall of Mirrors. Photo By Steve Gooch, The Oklahoman Alexander Mickelthwate couldn't stop smiling as he accepted the conductor's baton from Maestro Joel Levine with an enthusiastic embrace.

