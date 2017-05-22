Interview, photos & video: Derek Hough talks dancing, touring and...

Sibling dancing duo Julianne and Derek Hough will bring their new trek "Move - Beyond - Live on Tour" to Oklahoma City for a June 4 show at the Civic Center Music Hall. Photo provided A record six-time victor on the ABC series "Dancing with the Stars" and a two-time Emmy Award-winning choreographer, Hough and his sister, fellow multi-hyphenate Julianne Hough, have plenty of opportunities to remain in motion on television and in movies.

