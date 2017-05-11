"He is pimping her out and serving as a lookout," Woman, man...
A young mother accused of prostitution was arrested in an undercover sting, and police believe the man who was soliciting her, was left to babysit the woman's child. Both 19-year-old Riley Bushey and Alex Lane were taken to jail after the woman encountered an undercover officer.
