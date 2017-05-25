Hand grenades found in recreational vehicle Friday, man arrested
An Oklahoma City bomb squad responded to a recreational vehicle Friday near Wheeler Park where hand grenades were found. Photo by Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person...
|23 hr
|theyroll
|1
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|Wed
|rationalchaos
|3
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|Wed
|asiseeit
|29
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|2
|The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides
|Wed
|againandagin
|7
|Oklihomi a State of Ignorance, Gotta Love It
|Wed
|More Tax Cuts n P...
|1
|Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In...
|Wed
|avgwhtrash
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC