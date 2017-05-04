Grandson of late Oklahoma City jazz a...

Grandson of late Oklahoma City jazz and blues record store owner keeps family legacy open

The racks and shelves are filled with vintage blues, jazz and rhythm and blues records, cassettes eight-tracks and posters that are treasures of the music history of Oklahoma City. Nicholson died Feb. 23 at the age of 71, but the store will stay open thanks to his 18-year-old grandson, Justin Daniels.

