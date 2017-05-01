Grand jury prosecutor to join Oklahoma Workers' Compensation Commission
The prosecutor in charge of state multicounty grand jury investigations was selected Monday to be the newest workers' compensation commissioner. Megan Tilly, 33, of Oklahoma City, will serve a six-year term that expires in August 2023, if she is confirmed by the state Senate.
