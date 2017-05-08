Going public: Private firms are plann...

Going public: Private firms are planning art displays in downtown Oklahoma City

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Public art, which not long ago consisted of either traditional monuments or city funded attempts at adding more variety, is shifting toward more cutting-edge efforts that are supported by private organizations and businesses. An unprecedented number of projects are in various stages of planning, including sculptural chairs at City Hall park area facing Hudson, an abstract sculpture in front of the new AC Hotel in Bricktown, and two murals to be created by Bricktown Octopus muralist Jack Fowler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People with low iqs Sun Enter user name 3
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up Sun Guest 19
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... Sun Your crack pipe 30
News Consumer 13 mins ago 6:27 a.m.Hobby Lobby sued ... May 5 One Womyn Riot 2
News Sex-Trafficking Survivor Overcomes Trauma, Prep... May 4 needamorontotellm... 1
News Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly sett... May 4 Hi there Robot 2
News City marshal speaking out after Oklahoma City o... May 4 kritikal 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,053 • Total comments across all topics: 280,881,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC