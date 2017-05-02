"Gathering Of The Juggalos" set for O...

"Gathering Of The Juggalos" set for Oklahoma debut this summer

A popular music festival known for its mature audience and clown-like appearance is making its way to Oklahoma for the first time. A peaceful northeast Oklahoma City field will turn into its own adult theme park when the Gathering of the Juggalos Music Festival comes this July.

