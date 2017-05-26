Garth Brooks Ticket Giveaway Sweepstakes
Garth Brooks will be in Oklahoma City July 15th at 7:30pm at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. KFOR and Chesapeake Energy Arena would like to send you and a friend to see our own Oklahoma legend, Garth Brooks! Be sure to watch NewsChannel 4, May 30th, 31st and June 1st, from 6:00am - 7:00am, when one lucky winner will be announced live, on-air.
