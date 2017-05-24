Former Oklahoma Beef Council employee...

Former Oklahoma Beef Council employee pleads guilty to embezzling...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

A former Oklahoma Beef Council employee plead guilty Wednesday to embezzling $2.6 million and signing a false federal income tax return. Back on May 10, 2017, Melissa Morton was charged with one count of bank fraud and one count of filing a false federal income tax return.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person... 2 hr theyroll 1
News OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to... 16 hr rationalchaos 3
News Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels... 17 hr asiseeit 29
Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI Wed Jamie Dundee 2
News The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides Wed againandagin 7
Oklihomi a State of Ignorance, Gotta Love It Wed More Tax Cuts n P... 1
News Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In... Wed avgwhtrash 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,544 • Total comments across all topics: 281,272,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC