Former Oklahoma Beef Council accountant accused of stealing $2.6 million to fund clothing store

17 min ago

Marissa's Room, a children's clothing boutique Melissa Morton opened with family members in 2011, is shown. [Oklahoman archives] A former accountant for the Oklahoma Beef Council faces federal criminal charges accusing her of stealing more than $2.6 million from the nonprofit over a seven-year period allegedly to fund a children's clothing boutique she opened with her family.

