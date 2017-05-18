For Oklahoma's newest House member, a...

For Oklahoma's newest House member, an oath, then a really big vote

Oklahoma State Rep. Zack Taylor, R-Seminole, talks with fellow lawmakers in the hall outside the State House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Oklahoma City, Okla. Photo by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman Just three hours after taking the oath of office, brand-new state Rep. Zack Taylor faced what many GOP lawmakers dread - a vote to raise taxes.

