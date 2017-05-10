Food for thought: meals with a message
I attended a Passover event at the Hillel Foundation at the University of Oklahoma early in the month. I was working on a story about the universal themes of the Passover and the Seder, a sacred meal that includes food, prayers and music that help tell the story of the Israelites' redemption from slavery in Egypt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Sal-Nancys-daugher
|84
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|11 hr
|LakeShow
|17
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|14 hr
|USA lady
|16
|Founder of Midwest City, Oklahoma, across from ...
|22 hr
|mudcity
|1
|Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out...
|Sun
|shameful
|11
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|Sat
|What is stopping you
|4
|Charges Filed In Kidnapping Of Edmond Couple
|Sat
|just me
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC