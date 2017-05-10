Food for thought: meals with a message

Food for thought: meals with a message

I attended a Passover event at the Hillel Foundation at the University of Oklahoma early in the month. I was working on a story about the universal themes of the Passover and the Seder, a sacred meal that includes food, prayers and music that help tell the story of the Israelites' redemption from slavery in Egypt.

