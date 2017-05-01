First look: Oklahoma City streetcars ...

First look: Oklahoma City streetcars on Pennsylvania assembly line

As installation of rail, boarding platforms and overhead wires intensifies downtown, Oklahoma City's MAPS 3 streetcars are deep into the assembly process back East. The latest estimate is that streetcar deliveries will begin in late October.

