Firefighters rescue people trapped on Oklahoma City roller coaster Thursday
A number of people had to be rescued from a stalled roller coaster at Frontier City on Thursday, the same ride where eight people were stuck less than a year ago. Theme park officials said the train on the Silver Bullet roller coaster stalled about 11:25 a.m. The cars stopped at a safe position on the ride and park staff were able to evacuate the back half of the cars, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly sett...
|11 min
|Hi there Robot
|2
|City marshal speaking out after Oklahoma City o...
|12 hr
|kritikal
|1
|Video of accident involving Edmond school bus r...
|12 hr
|kritikal
|1
|Do men wear women's panties (Jan '12)
|23 hr
|Dr no way
|109
|Comments solicited about I-35 corridor from Nor...
|Wed
|mynickelsworth
|1
|Stupid people in Oklahoma!
|Wed
|John klang
|3
|NW Okc Chase Ends With Power Pole Snapped In Half
|Wed
|litesout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC