Firefighters rescue people trapped on Oklahoma City roller coaster Thursday

A number of people had to be rescued from a stalled roller coaster at Frontier City on Thursday, the same ride where eight people were stuck less than a year ago. Theme park officials said the train on the Silver Bullet roller coaster stalled about 11:25 a.m. The cars stopped at a safe position on the ride and park staff were able to evacuate the back half of the cars, according to a news release.

