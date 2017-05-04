Family members, police searching for 15-year-old Oklahoma girl, 8-month-old baby
Family members and police in Oklahoma City are searching for a young teenager and her baby after she reportedly ran away from home. On April 26, officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of S.W. 2nd St. after family members called to report a teenager missing.
