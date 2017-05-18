ESPN Lists Oklahoma-Ohio State As Matchup With Highest Stakes For 2017
ESPN Lists Oklahoma-Ohio State As Matchup With Highest Stakes Fo - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Even though football season is still over three months away, the conversation surrounding the top matchups for the 2017 season is just starting. ESPN ranked the college football matchups with the highest stakes for the upcoming season, and OU's matchup in Columbus against Ohio State came in at No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|5 hr
|HAH
|15
|Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out...
|6 hr
|Get a life
|23
|Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10)
|Thu
|Tim Lee
|264
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Wed
|USA lady
|18
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|Wed
|innagodda
|2
|Downed power lines cause road closure in southw...
|Wed
|htowoh
|1
|Residents living in far southwest Oklahoma City...
|Wed
|htowoh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC