Driver who eluded police Saturday arrested on murder complaint
The driver of a vehicle that eluded police before crashing and killing a passenger Saturday night was booked into the Oklahoma County jail Sunday on a murder complaint, according to a police report. Marco Deovia Hollins, 30, of Oklahoma City, remained in custody at the jail Monday morning, also held on driving without a license and eluding police complaints.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides
|1 hr
|pschobabble
|4
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|Sun
|As I see it
|25
|Exec works to foster safe, healthy neighborhoods
|Sun
|safetyhat
|1
|Irish Mob has pattern of intimidating witnesses...
|Sun
|mobbed
|1
|Neighbors Sue OKC Over Warren Theatre Project A...
|Sat
|trafficcontrol
|1
|Acting Oklahoma County sheriff lashes out after...
|Sat
|stasi
|3
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|Sat
|stateofmorons
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC