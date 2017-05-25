Driver in wrong I-240 lanes hits vehicle, arrested after fleeing on...
A driver in a vehicle going east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 240 Thursday hit another vehicle near S Western Avenue in south Oklahoma City and was arrested after fleeing on foot, according to police. The driver, described as a white man, got out of the vehicle that crashed and fled on foot.
