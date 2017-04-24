Drew Edmondson announces run for Oklahoma governor
Drew Edmondson, who served four terms as Oklahoma's attorney general, has announced he is running for governor in 2018. In this file photo, Edmondson attends a primary election watch party for his unsuccessful 2010 gubernatorial campaign.
