Downtown Oklahoma City's MAPS 3 stree...

Downtown Oklahoma City's MAPS 3 streetcar project is moving along

Workmen were installing rail Friday on Sheridan Avenue in Bricktown for the MAPS 3 downtown streetcar line. [Photo by Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman] Rail was going in along Sheridan Avenue in Bricktown this week, and track, utility and other work is under way around downtown.

