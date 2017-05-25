Dog who attacked two students in OK elementary school to be euthanized
According to officials, the dog that attacked two children at Quail Creek Elementary School in Oklahoma City will be euthanized. Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Unit Operations Supervisor Nevyn O'Kane said the 72-pound male pit bull mix followed some kids through an open door.
