Dickson's homer fuels OKC win in El Paso

O'Koyea Dickson hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 7-3 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Saturday. The home run by Dickson capped a four-run inning and gave the Dodgers a 5-2 lead after Alex Verdugo hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.