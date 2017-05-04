Designers ensure the Symphony Show House goes on in Oklahoma City
Without the interior designers, the Symphony Show House wouldn't go on as the main fundraiser for the Oklahoma City Orchestra League and its music education programs. And what a canvas to go on: "Adventure in Rose Rock," a 9,943-square-foot home in the Adventure District near the Oklahoma City Zoo & Botanical Garden and other attractions.
