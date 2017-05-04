Designers drive the annual Symphony S...

Designers drive the annual Symphony Showhouse fundraiser for the Oklahoma City Orchestra League

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

That might go without saying, but it went unsaid for so long people some people forgot, said Jo Meacham, a kitchen and bath specialist and chairman of the Oklahoma City Orchestra League fundraiser, which opens Saturday and runs through May 21. Over the years, she said, despite the flurry of work and significant expense in the weeks leading to the event, league member-volunteers, fretting over the books - it is a fundraiser - and the designers, concentrating on looks, drifted apart. Meacham, owner of Urban Kitchens at 4410 N Western, said she's helped get them reacquainted for this year's event, dubbed "Adventure in Rose Rock," a 9,943-square-foot home in the Adventure District near the Oklahoma City Zoo & Botanical Garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 47 min USA lady 25
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up 8 hr Yes yes 16
News Consumer 13 mins ago 6:27 a.m.Hobby Lobby sued ... 15 hr One Womyn Riot 2
News Sex-Trafficking Survivor Overcomes Trauma, Prep... Thu needamorontotellm... 1
News Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly sett... Thu Hi there Robot 2
News City marshal speaking out after Oklahoma City o... Thu kritikal 1
News Video of accident involving Edmond school bus r... Thu kritikal 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,417 • Total comments across all topics: 280,803,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC