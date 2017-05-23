Del City Man Set To Graduate Nearly Four Years After Getting Hit By Car
Matt Noah was critically injured four years ago, after a car struck his bike near Lake Overholser. His mother and grandmother say they were prepared to say goodbye, but instead Matt Noah rallied.
