Council to hear appeal of Oklahoma Ci...

Council to hear appeal of Oklahoma City neighborhoods' request for stop signs

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

City Manager Jim Couch says the city council is set to review an attempt to block additional stop signs being sought by residents concerned about safety in near-northside neighborhoods. Residents are seeking four-way stops at 19 intersections in Mesta Park and Heritage Hills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police find Nazi items, explosives during murde... 4 hr fedcrap 1
News School apologizes for quoting Adolf Hitler righ... 7 hr bartletts 1
News The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides 21 hr sensitized 6
News Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels... Sun As I see it 25
News Exec works to foster safe, healthy neighborhoods Sun safetyhat 1
News Irish Mob has pattern of intimidating witnesses... Sun mobbed 1
News Neighbors Sue OKC Over Warren Theatre Project A... Sat trafficcontrol 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,455 • Total comments across all topics: 281,228,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC