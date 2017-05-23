Council to hear appeal of Oklahoma City neighborhoods' request for stop signs
City Manager Jim Couch says the city council is set to review an attempt to block additional stop signs being sought by residents concerned about safety in near-northside neighborhoods. Residents are seeking four-way stops at 19 intersections in Mesta Park and Heritage Hills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police find Nazi items, explosives during murde...
|4 hr
|fedcrap
|1
|School apologizes for quoting Adolf Hitler righ...
|7 hr
|bartletts
|1
|The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides
|21 hr
|sensitized
|6
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|Sun
|As I see it
|25
|Exec works to foster safe, healthy neighborhoods
|Sun
|safetyhat
|1
|Irish Mob has pattern of intimidating witnesses...
|Sun
|mobbed
|1
|Neighbors Sue OKC Over Warren Theatre Project A...
|Sat
|trafficcontrol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC