Construction worker at Oklahoma Capitol injured in fall

Officials say a man working on the roof at the Oklahoma Capitol as part of a renovation project suffered an ankle injury when the platform he was on collapsed. Oklahoma City Fire Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson says the man was not seriously injured in the Monday morning fall, but was unable to walk and was carried down a steep and narrow staircase by firefighters using webbing and a harness.

