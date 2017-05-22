Construction worker at Oklahoma Capitol injured in fall
Officials say a man working on the roof at the Oklahoma Capitol as part of a renovation project suffered an ankle injury when the platform he was on collapsed. Oklahoma City Fire Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson says the man was not seriously injured in the Monday morning fall, but was unable to walk and was carried down a steep and narrow staircase by firefighters using webbing and a harness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides
|52 min
|theresmore
|3
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|23 hr
|As I see it
|25
|Exec works to foster safe, healthy neighborhoods
|Sun
|safetyhat
|1
|Irish Mob has pattern of intimidating witnesses...
|Sun
|mobbed
|1
|Neighbors Sue OKC Over Warren Theatre Project A...
|Sat
|trafficcontrol
|1
|Acting Oklahoma County sheriff lashes out after...
|Sat
|stasi
|3
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|Sat
|stateofmorons
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC