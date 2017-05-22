City manager will name next Oklahoma ...

City manager will name next Oklahoma City fire chief

19 hrs ago

Fire Chief Keith Bryant has been appointed as head of the U.S. Fire Administration, which oversees national fire prevention and control efforts. Couch named Bryant, 57, to lead the Oklahoma City Fire Department in 2005.

