City manager will name next Oklahoma City fire chief
Fire Chief Keith Bryant has been appointed as head of the U.S. Fire Administration, which oversees national fire prevention and control efforts. Couch named Bryant, 57, to lead the Oklahoma City Fire Department in 2005.
