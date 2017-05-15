Cigarette tax hike down, but not out
More than 15,000 cigarette butts have been collected from 23 cigarette waste recycling stations in downtown Oklahoma City. [Photo by Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman] The Oklahoma House couldn't muster enough votes to raise the cigarette tax rate on Monday, potentially throwing budget talks into more of a tailspin.
