Charges filed: Owner of dogs who attacked, killed Oklahoma City woman faces charges

Cecille Short, 82, and her dog were killed when they were mauled by a pit bull and another large dog just before 2 p.m. in the 8100 block of Willow Creek Blvd., near N.W. 122nd and Council. Officials told NewsChannel 4, when they first got to the scene, they could not get to the woman fast enough.

