Cat Video Festival returning to Oklahoma City's Myriad Gardens in summer

Sauerkraut Kitty poses for photos at the Central Oklahoma Humane Society booth at the 2015 Internet Cat Video Festival on the Great Lawn of the Myriad Botanical Gardens, August 1, 2015. Photo by Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman Archives For the fourth straight year, the Myriad Botanical Gardens, 301 W Reno Ave., will host this summer an event dedicated to the modern-day art of cat videos.

