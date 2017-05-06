Budget woes remain top priority for L...

Budget woes remain top priority for Legislature

With just a few weeks remaining in the legislative session, Sen. Stephanie Bice said Tuesday there is plenty of work to do, including closing a massive state budget deficit. Bice, R-Oklahoma City, was one of several lawmakers attending a legislative breakfast Tuesday that was sponsored by the Yukon Chamber of Commerce.

