Be wary of storm-related roofing, identity theft scams, Oklahoma City authorities say
Utility poles were snapped by high winds as storms rolled in waves across Oklahoma City on April 29. [Photo by Jim Beckel, The Oklahoman] Oklahoma City's emergency manager advised residents with storm damage to be wary of scams, after reports surfaced of individuals going door-to-door, offering to file paperwork on behalf of homeowners for federal reimbursement for roof repairs. "There is no federal program to reimburse you for repairs, roof or otherwise, from the April 29 storm," said Frank Barnes.
