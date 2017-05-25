Bartlesville Man Arrested in Undercover Child Sex Sting
Canadian County deputies arrested a Bartlesville man they say was having graphic sexual communication with a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl. Deputies arrested James Ellis, 27, on Friday, May 19, 2017.
