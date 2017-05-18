There are on the KFOR-TV Oklahoma City story from 13 hrs ago, titled Authorities identify person accused of making death threats against metro school. In it, KFOR-TV Oklahoma City reports that:

On Wednesday, someone posted on Instagram threatening there would soon be "a lot of deaths" at Deer Creek High School. Then they posted again saying, "I'm going to sleep for a while, see you all in the morning.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.