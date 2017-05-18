Authorities identify person accused of making death threats against metro school
On Wednesday, someone posted on Instagram threatening there would soon be "a lot of deaths" at Deer Creek High School.
On Wednesday, someone posted on Instagram threatening there would soon be "a lot of deaths" at Deer Creek High School. Then they posted again saying, "I'm going to sleep for a while, see you all in the morning.
#1 7 hrs ago
That's all Okies have to do is issue death threats.
You must die isn't considered on in Oklahoma unless you are a govt employee. Conversly, a govt employee can threaten it's employees with being thrown out a 9th story window is one cent is missing and it's considered a joke.
I had a gal tell me someone called and said, "I'm gonna kill you."
I never got that, but I got some weirdo waiting for me on the INterstate off ramp.
One woman threatened to put a .38 in my ear, and since she retired from the police dept. I knew it wouldn't be considered illegal. Not a death threat per se (okie standard) but my Kritical thankin kicked in I knew it would smart a bit should she pull the trigger.
