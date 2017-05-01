Armed Robber Holds Up NW Okc Store Ov...

Armed Robber Holds Up NW Okc Store Overnight

11 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who they say robbed a 7-Eleven at NW 164th and Western. They say the suspect, a black male in his mid-40's, wore a towel over his head to conceal his face.

