Appeal delays Oklahoma City neighborhoods' stop signs

A request by near-northside residents for additional stop signs to slow traffic through their neighborhoods is headed to the Oklahoma City Council. Neighbors who spoke at last month's Traffic Commission meeting said they were particularly concerned about the safety of more than 300 children who attend Wilson Elementary School, 501 NW 21 St. "Cars fly down our streets," said Paula Lewis, a resident and the recently elected chairman of the Oklahoma City School Board.

