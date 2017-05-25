Altus letter carriers collect 2,958 p...

Altus letter carriers collect 2,958 pounds of food for the hungry -

1 hr ago Read more: Altus Times

Donations are still rolling in, but so far 2,958 pounds of food were collected in Altus as part of the Letter Carriers' Food Drive. On May 13 letter carriers in more than 195 central and western Oklahoma cities helped "Stamp Out Hunger" by collecting donations from residents on their mail routes.

