Altus letter carriers collect 2,958 pounds of food for the hungry -
Donations are still rolling in, but so far 2,958 pounds of food were collected in Altus as part of the Letter Carriers' Food Drive. On May 13 letter carriers in more than 195 central and western Oklahoma cities helped "Stamp Out Hunger" by collecting donations from residents on their mail routes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person...
|Thu
|theyroll
|1
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|Wed
|rationalchaos
|3
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|Wed
|asiseeit
|29
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|May 24
|Jamie Dundee
|2
|The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides
|May 24
|againandagin
|7
|Oklihomi a State of Ignorance, Gotta Love It
|May 24
|More Tax Cuts n P...
|1
|Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In...
|May 24
|avgwhtrash
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC