All Oklahoma City public school district students will eat free in 2017-18
OKCPS Superintendent Aurora Lora speaks at a legislative breakfast featuring herself and Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City, Okla. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edmond Police ID Suspect Arrested IN Oak Tree S...
|5 hr
|biggerallthetime
|1
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|14 hr
|HAH
|15
|Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out...
|15 hr
|Get a life
|15
|Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10)
|Thu
|Tim Lee
|264
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|May 17
|innagodda
|2
|Downed power lines cause road closure in southw...
|May 17
|htowoh
|1
|Residents living in far southwest Oklahoma City...
|May 17
|htowoh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC