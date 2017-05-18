Aerial ballet
Tinker Air Force Base is marking its 75th anniversary this weekend with the 2017 Star Spangled Salute Air Show, featuring top U.S. Air Force pilots and crews, sophisticated aircraft, and public tours. Tinker's air power displays have often marked significant milestones in the history of the base and the Air Force, and this year's is no different.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|9 hr
|As I see it
|25
|Exec works to foster safe, healthy neighborhoods
|13 hr
|safetyhat
|1
|Irish Mob has pattern of intimidating witnesses...
|14 hr
|mobbed
|1
|Neighbors Sue OKC Over Warren Theatre Project A...
|Sat
|trafficcontrol
|1
|Acting Oklahoma County sheriff lashes out after...
|Sat
|stasi
|3
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|Sat
|stateofmorons
|2
|Do men wear women's panties (Jan '12)
|Sat
|toomi
|109
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC