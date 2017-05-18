Acting Oklahoma County sheriff lashes out after being denied extra...
There are 3 comments on the NewsOK.com story from 21 hrs ago, titled Acting Oklahoma County sheriff lashes out after being denied extra.... In it, NewsOK.com reports that:
Acting Oklahoma County Sheriff P.D. Taylor is lashing out at four other county officials who voted Thursday not to give him any extra funding to operate the overcrowded, mold-infested jail next fiscal year. County officials voted 4-3 against giving the sheriff's office $803,377 more next fiscal year from the county general fund.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
|
#1 Yesterday
You don't need the funds. You keep many citizens prisoners in their own homes with your stalking crews and extortion rackets hoping someone will turn in somebody with enough assets to fund your local terrorism.
WE don't need a deputy driving back and forth when one is roofing their own home; it isn't illegal. They don't have to drive by when selling off a generator as that isn't illegal either though hacking into the buyers cell phone is. WE don't have to be responsible for their K9 units either.
WE shouldn't have to pay $500 to have a listening device removed and never show up to do the rest after getting a check but instead get told: Let them come after you then WE'll know who they are.We shouldn't have our life threatened by a friends car that once belonged to another cop because WE want you to think every one you know is out to get you. We shouldn't have our vehicles damaged because WE want you to think WE are protecting you.We shouldn't have to hear a relatives voice on our recorder after someone from MWC with OKLa plates has been spotted near that relative hours away. We shouldn't have to have other visiting relatives converstaions played back while they are driving away either
WE should be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving with friends without having one of your minions hiding behind a tree and turning on a cell phone (all a deputy did that day was be sitting back in a drive off the Interstate exit where the first cop car made it's debut crossways in the off lane)and two of his humps stopping and then moving to not be seen by the friend every time she looked.
WE shouldn't have to remove dead animal parts from our new AC unit as it does nothing to promote the VOICE of GOD in the back of our heads.
WE should get the same police protection as YOUR friends and family members.
WE are not ONE!
|
#2 Yesterday
WE don't want to be responsible for your little children and be accused of all kinds of driving ordinance because you prefer them to play in the traffic. If you don't want them, don't have them.
WE don't care if someone puts a stick of dynamite up your sorry azz and lights the fuse, WE are not responsible for keeping YOU safe from harm.
WE WILL REMEMBER
|
#3 21 hrs ago
And, instead of a deputy pulling up next to someone in a convenience store parking lot and sits there while they are on the phone and cannot see them as their guard dog (not cadaver dog or missing children dog) is blocking the view, why not get them to do something productive istead of following the person into the store and staring them down. Not every one cuts and runs because a cop is present.
The bikers and cop in the next county waiting at the storage units is indicative of your inept and costly policing.
F**k U and your useless lazy do nothing cops.
If the citizen has done something wrong, issue a citation. It won't be the first time I ever gota speeding ticket sitting still. I got one the day they ran through the Kmart (now the sporting goods store where they get their microwaving weapons and legal bullets) robbing it. I tried to get out of the crime scene.It's impossible in Okla as almost every place is one since you do not have a police force.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exec works to foster safe, healthy neighborhoods
|1 hr
|safetyhat
|1
|Irish Mob has pattern of intimidating witnesses...
|2 hr
|mobbed
|1
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|2 hr
|HAH
|24
|Neighbors Sue OKC Over Warren Theatre Project A...
|16 hr
|trafficcontrol
|1
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|23 hr
|stateofmorons
|2
|Do men wear women's panties (Jan '12)
|Sat
|toomi
|109
|Oklahoma City police release video of man steal...
|Fri
|hunted
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC