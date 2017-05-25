3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded Near Minco
The 3.2 magnitude temblor struck around 11:30 a.m., five miles west southwest of the town of Minco, or about 24 miles southwest of the Oklahoma City metro, at a depth of just more than four miles. No damage or injuries have been reported.
