10-year-old Oklahoma City girl dies from wounds suffered in 2007 shooting
A girl shot in the head in February 2007 has died from her wounds, and homicide detectives are taking a fresh look at the shooting, police said. Oklahoma City police said the case is now the 20th homicide of 2017.
