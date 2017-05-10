10-year-old Oklahoma City girl dies f...

10-year-old Oklahoma City girl dies from wounds suffered in 2007 shooting

A girl shot in the head in February 2007 has died from her wounds, and homicide detectives are taking a fresh look at the shooting, police said. Oklahoma City police said the case is now the 20th homicide of 2017.

