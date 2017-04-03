Woman killed after being attacked by dogs in NW Okc
Oklahoma City police work at the scene where a woman and her dog were killed by two large dogs in Oklahoma City on Thursday. [Photo by Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman] An Oklahoma City woman was mauled to death by two dogs Thursday in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood where residents said they've had problems for years with dogs running loose.
