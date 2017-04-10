Woman arrested, accused of stabbing m...

Woman arrested, accused of stabbing man to death in northwest Oklahoma City

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A woman was arrested on a murder complaint on Thursday, accused of stabbing a 45-year-old man multiple times during an altercation. About 10:25 p.m., police found Anthony Moore suffering from multiple stab wounds after responding to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Lyrewood Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat... 18 min What do you know 6
OKC Desperately Needs QuikTrip 16 hr Maybe not 2
White Trash Jeanene Van Hook 17 hr Ur a psycho 13
News OK Congressmen Increase Security For Protesters... Thu moresecurityforme... 1
News Person Of Interest In Carina Saunders Case Resp... Thu usalady 2
News Anadarko Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras Wed trun8tive 2
News Oklahoma congressman scraps town hall over 'saf... Wed pfttttttt 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ferguson
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,155 • Total comments across all topics: 280,288,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC