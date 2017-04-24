Widespread damage, power outages reported with overnight storms in OKC metro
High winds from thunderstorms overnight in the Oklahoma City metro snapped power lines and tree branches, sheared shingles off of roofs and toppled the iconic 70-foot arch at the State Fair Park. Damage to power lines from the storms left nearly 40,000 people without power as of 9:40 a.m. Saturday, according to the Oklahoma Gas & Electric Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|greg "racer" allen
|7 hr
|just wondering
|1
|Boycott Oklahoma Turnpikes ( The Turnpike State). (Dec '12)
|12 hr
|Sam
|6
|Review: Alexander L Bednar PC (Jun '10)
|12 hr
|Guest
|4
|To "ur lobotomy", aka usmc wife, aka ok lady, a...
|13 hr
|Anon
|10
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|23 hr
|Not Surprised
|18
|Oklahoma Struggles To Pay For Schools After Sla...
|Fri
|Guest
|2
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|Fri
|anonymous
|14
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC