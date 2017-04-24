Widespread damage, power outages reported with overnight storms in OKC metro

High winds from thunderstorms overnight in the Oklahoma City metro snapped power lines and tree branches, sheared shingles off of roofs and toppled the iconic 70-foot arch at the State Fair Park. Damage to power lines from the storms left nearly 40,000 people without power as of 9:40 a.m. Saturday, according to the Oklahoma Gas & Electric Co.

