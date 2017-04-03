White's service to be noted in new so...

White's service to be noted in new south Oklahoma City health, wellness campus

Board of Health Chairman Gary Raskob, right, surprised Ward 4 Councilman Pete White with the announcement Tuesday that the auditorium in the new Southern Oaks Wellness and Education Center will be named for White.[Photo by Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman] The auditorium at the new Southern Oaks Wellness and Education Center in south Oklahoma City will be named for longtime Ward 4 Councilman Pete White. White spent the past 18 months working on assembling a plan and funding for the center and adjacent wellness campus.

